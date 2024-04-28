Watch Now
2 railroad personnel sustain minor injuries in overnight train derailment in Unity Village

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 10:39:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two locomotive crew members sustained minor injuries in an overnight train derailment in Unity Village.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department was notified of the derailment between Rhinehart Road and NW Colbern Road in a heavily wooded area along Little Cedar Creek, per the fire department.

LSFD said when crews arrived at the scene, they located around 12-20 rail cars of the 144-car train, including the locomotives, on their side.

Initial inspection of the situation found no hazardous material and determined there had not been a fire, per LSFD.

The fire department said two railroad personnel were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté shared an update Sunday morning the two who were injured were the engineer and conductor.

LSFD worked with Union Pacific to assess the scene.

When it was determined there were no hazards, the fire department left.

Union Village officials and Union Pacific personnel will work to clean up the derailment.

The fire department said the Carl Chinnery Nature Trail is closed but all other Unity Village facilities are open.


