2 railroad personnel sustain minor injuries in overnight train derailment in Unity Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two locomotive crew members sustained minor injuries in an overnight train derailment in Unity Village.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department was notified of the derailment between Rhinehart Road and NW Colbern Road in a heavily wooded area along Little Cedar Creek, per the fire department.

LSFD said when crews arrived at the scene, they located around 12-20 rail cars of the 144-car train, including the locomotives, on their side.

Train Derailment



At 12:40am deputies dispatched to a train derailment on 87th street, near Colbern.



The engine car pulling the train derailed, with no serious injuries reported.



Union Pacific personnel will investigate the incident. @JacksonCountyMO @KansasCity @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/utd9Wu51xf — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) April 28, 2024

Initial inspection of the situation found no hazardous material and determined there had not been a fire, per LSFD.

The fire department said two railroad personnel were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté shared an update Sunday morning the two who were injured were the engineer and conductor.

Update: Train Derailment on 87th street, near Rhinehart.



No hazardous materials in box cars. Engineer and conductor sustained minor injuries.

Deputies have left the scene. Special agents from Union Pacific will investigate. @JacksonCountyMO @KansasCity @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/PQ6PNXarID — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) April 28, 2024

LSFD worked with Union Pacific to assess the scene.

When it was determined there were no hazards, the fire department left.

Union Village officials and Union Pacific personnel will work to clean up the derailment.

The fire department said the Carl Chinnery Nature Trail is closed but all other Unity Village facilities are open.

