2 residents killed Tuesday in Higginsville, Missouri, fire that damaged 6 homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died early Tuesday morning in a house fire in Higginsville, Missouri.

The Higginsville Fire Protection District was called to the fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

By the time crews arrived, the home that originally caught fire was fully engulfed in flames. The heat from the fire spread, catching two more homes on fire.

Fire officials said three other homes suffered exterior damage due to the heat of the fire.

Two people who were inside the first home that caught fire died from their injuries.

Higginsville police were able to help residents of the other homes evacuate without any serious injuries.

A mutual aid response that included crews from eight fire departments across northwest Missouri eventually helped bring the blaze under control.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the fire.

