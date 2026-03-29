2 seriously injured in crash Saturday afternoon in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon that left two people with serious injuries.

First responders were called to the area of Noland Road and 45th Street around 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a crash between a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the Tahoe as it was turning right onto Noland from a private drive, per the Independence Police Department.

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected after impact.

Witnesses at the scene observed that the motorcycle "was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving through traffic," a press release from police said.

The two on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. They were wearing helmets.

The Tahoe driver did not sustain any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

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