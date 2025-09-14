2 seriously injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people sustained serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon in Douglas County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. to U.S. Highway 56 near Globe, at East 550 Road.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an SUV and a truck hauling a trailer were involved in a wreck. The truck-trailer, which was carrying hay bales, caught fire.

“DGSO would like to thank several motorists who passed by and helped individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Two people from the truck-trailer were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said others were checked at the scene and released.

