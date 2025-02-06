2 shot, 1 killed in Tuesday night homicide on Eastwood Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say one person died and a second person was shot following an argument Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said that police were called around 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at a disturbance in the 6900 block of Eastwood Trafficway.

The first officers on the scene located an adult male victim who had been shot. That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police learned of a second victim who had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. That victim later died at the hospital.

Police said Thursday morning they have made progress in identifying a potential suspect.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.