1 killed in double shooting late Tuesday morning in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were shot late Tuesday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to 9640 Dittman Way shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said one man died at the scene and a second was reported in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

