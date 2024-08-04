2 shot, injured overnight near Gregory, Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot overnight near Gregory and Holmes, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday to respond to an incident with emergency medical crews.

An adult female with life-threatening gunshot wounds was transported to an area hospital.

The second victim, an adult male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the male was in stable condition.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

