2 shot, killed outside south Kansas City, Missouri, grocery store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting Sunday morning in the 6800 block of Longview Road.

Officers were called just after 7 a.m. to a grocery store in the area.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide in the 6800 block of Longview Road.

Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds at the front of the store. First responders attempted to render aid, but the man died at the scene.

A second male victim was located on the north side of the grocery store parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 9 a.m., the second victim succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe an interaction outside the store between multiple individuals unfolded before shots were fired.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police said detectives are working to canvass the scene for physical evidence, witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

