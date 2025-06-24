2 shot Monday night at south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot about 7 p.m. Monday at a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex.

One of the shooting victims suffered critical injuries, police said.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of Drury Avenue.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents that began over the weekend.

Six people were killed and four others injured in violent incidents in Kansas City, Missouri.

