3 people injured in shooting near food court inside Crown Center, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting inside Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded in the lower level of the shopping center near the food court about 5:45 p.m., said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD.

All three people suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Becchina said.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance between two groups that later led to gunfire.

Police detained multiple people for further investigation.

Crown Center was closed while police continued their investigation.

