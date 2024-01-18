3 people injured in shooting near food court inside Crown Center, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting inside Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
The shooting unfolded in the lower level of the shopping center near the food court about 5:45 p.m., said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD.
All three people suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Becchina said.
A preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance between two groups that later led to gunfire.
Police detained multiple people for further investigation.
Crown Center was closed while police continued their investigation.
