2 students arrested for setting fire, vandalizing Bonner Springs High School gym

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students, who attend the Bonner Springs School District, were arrested Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the school's gym and setting a fire in the locker room.

According to the Bonner Springs Police Department, officers found the damage on Sunday night at around 8 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the two students broke into the school through the gym.

While inside, the pair used foam from fire extinguishers and cleaning products to damage the gym's floor.

They also allegedly damaged classrooms and broke items in the school's pottery room.

Police later arrested to the two students the same night.

The case will be presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.

