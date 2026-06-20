2 taken by air ambulance for gunshot injuries from Friday night shooting in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pettis County Sheriff's Office responded to a nuisance complaint Friday night, where gunshots were heard by deputies after arriving.

The incident occurred around 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 23000 block of Mather Road.

A sheriff's office deputy was speaking with the property owner when gunshots rang out from another part of the property and attendees fled.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were found by law enforcement and transported by air ambulance to area hospitals, per the sheriff's office.

One victim has life-threatening injuries to the face and the other victim's injuries were to the lower body.

A juvenile male, from the Sedalia area, was identified as a potential suspect. The suspect is not in custody at this time, according to a social media post from the sheriff.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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