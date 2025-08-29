2 treated as Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters put out fire at Northland 4-plex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two civilians received minor injuries following a fire Friday morning at a Northland four-plex.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters received a call about the fire around 10:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of NW 70th Street.

The first crews arrived and reported smoke coming from the building. Firefighters made their way into the building and were able to extinguish the fire. No people were located in the building.

One person who had been able to evacuate the building was transported to an area hospital with minor burns. A second person received oxygen at the scene and was released.

Crews remained on the scene early Friday afternoon to complete operations.

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department

—

