2-vehicle crash shuts down South Lawrence Trafficway on Monday morning in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning closed both directions of the South Lawrence Trafficway in Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said first responders received a call about the crash just after 9 a.m. Monday on the stretch of the South Lawrence Trafficway (U.S. Highway 40/K-10).

Deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol have closed the roadway between Clinton Parkway and West 27th Street as paramedics assist those injured. A spokesperson says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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