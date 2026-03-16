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2-vehicle crash shuts down South Lawrence Trafficway on Monday morning in Lawrence

Douglas County Sheriff's car
Lily O'Shea Becker
Douglas County Sheriff's car.
Douglas County Sheriff's car
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning closed both directions of the South Lawrence Trafficway in Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said first responders received a call about the crash just after 9 a.m. Monday on the stretch of the South Lawrence Trafficway (U.S. Highway 40/K-10).

Deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol have closed the roadway between Clinton Parkway and West 27th Street as paramedics assist those injured. A spokesperson says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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