2-year-old drowns in Lake of the Ozarks after wandering from home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old girl drowned Wednesday morning in the Lake of the Ozarks after she wandered away from her home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the girl wandered away from her Gravois Mills, Missouri, home Wednesday.

The girl was discovered face-up in the lake around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her deceased around 12:30 p.m.

