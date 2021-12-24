2-year-old injured in Independence drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old was injured Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of South Glenwood in Independence, according to Independence Police Department spokesperson Jack Taylor.

Police say the suspect is believed to have fired the gun from a vehicle when the bullet entered the house and struck the child.

The 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

A suspect is not in custody and there is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is under investigation — officers remain on the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .