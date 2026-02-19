Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man killed in mid-Missouri crash Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man, 21, died in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Cole County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the man was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on Monticello Road when he attempted to cross U.S. Highway 54.

Troopers say the man failed to yield in the intersection, where he was struck by a 2014 Ford Edge SUV.

The driver of the Jetta was transported to Capital Region Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of series injuries.

