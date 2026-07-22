23-year-old pleads guilty to attempted 1st-degree murder, other crimes in 2022 Baldwin City shooting incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple crimes in connection with a Dec. 30, 2022, shooting incident in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Junah Augustus Sisney pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office stated Sisney is on record admitting that he fired a handgun at the Bullpen Bar and at the Baldwin City Library.

Sisney hit a window of the bar, but no patrons were struck or injured.

When Sisney fired at the library, a children’s birthday party was exiting the building, per the court. No injuries were suffered at that location either.

Sisney’s plea agreement recommends he will serve 235 months, nearly 20 years, in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis said in a statement the result holds Sisney accountable for “jeopardizing the lives of innocent citizens and randomly inflicting trauma on people who were merely going about their daily lives.”

Sisney is currently being held in the Douglas County jail.

He is set to be sentenced Sept. 8.

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