24-year-old killed in crash Saturday night near Shawnee Mission Parkway, Metcalf

John Batten/KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a fatal crash from late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf.

A driver was heading northbound on Metcalf and was exiting onto Shawnee Mission Parkway when they lost control and struck a tree.

Police said the right rear passenger, 24-year-old Narender Jalla, died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

As the investigation into the crash continues, anyone with information is asked to call the OPPD Traffic Unit at 913-327-6731.

