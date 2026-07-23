KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 30 people were temporarily displaced Thursday morning following a fire at a motel in Olathe.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Olathe firefighters received a call about a fire at the Kansas City Motel at 1415 W. Ott St.

Responding crews were able to locate the fire in a laundry room at the motel and worked to contain the fire.

28 people displaced in Thursday morning fire at Olathe motel

No injuries were reported in the fire, though 28 people and two dogs were displaced. The American Red Cross was called in to assist those who needed help.

An Olathe Fire Department spokesperson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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