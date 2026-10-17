29-year-old dies in shooting in Bonner Springs, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened near 35 Tracy Drive in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Police identified the victim around 9 a.m. Saturday as Nikhil Fenani, 29.

A suspect has been identified. Bonner Springs police said the case will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for charging consideration.

The press release from police said additional details are not being released at this time.

Bonner Springs police investigating fatal shooting

There is no ongoing threat to the community, per police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bonner Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 913-422-7800.

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