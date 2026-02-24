29-year-old inmate dies at Potosi Correctional Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year old inmate being held at the Potosi Correctional Center on a Jackson County crime died over the weekend while in custody.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports Aaron Collier was pronounced dead at Washington County Hospital in Potosi, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.

Collier was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He had been held in the Missouri Department of Corrections since Jan. 18, 2023.

An autopsy will be conducted.

—