2nd Missouri man charged in plot to attack government officials at UFC Freedom 250 event at White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second Missouri man has been charged in an alleged plot to attack and kill government officials attending the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on June 14.

Jordan Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested Sunday on one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He made his first appearance in federal court Monday.

RELATED | Missouri man, 32, charged in conspiracy to attack UFC Freedom 250 event at White House

According to the complaint, Rincker accepted $1,200 in cash from co-conspirator 31-year-old Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, of Omaha, Nebraska, to distribute the payment to other co-conspirators involved in the plot to attack the UFC event.

The complaint alleges that with the $1,200 from Alvarez, Rincker sent 24-year-old Bryan Omar Roa, of Calimesa, California, $100 through CashApp for gas to drive from California to Washington, D.C., to pick up the “drone operator” for the attack.

Both Alvarez and Roa were arrested and charged last week as part of the conspiracy, authorities said.

According to court documents, Rincker also gave a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun to Alvarez during an in-person meeting in Omaha.

While in Omaha, Alvarez gave Rincker a ballistic plate, face shield, 3D printer, 3D printing filament, night vision goggles, binoculars, a “wire checker,” and a minicomputer. Authorities said Alvarez allegedly gave Rincker the 3D printer to make drones.

The complaint also states Rincker “traded” the shotgun with an ammunition-filled bandolier.

During a search of Rincker’s home and storage unit, investigators found a slew of weapons and electronics. The full list is below.



FN Reflex 9mm pistol with a magazine and loose 9mm rounds

FMK AR1 eXtreme multi-caliber rifle

A Remington 597 .22 LR caliber rifle

3D printed Glock-style pistol with 3D-printed magazine and 3D-printed ammunition

Gas mask with cartridge

Night vision goggles

Multiple electronic devices

3D printer (Ender brand)

3D printer (Creality brand)

3D filament

3D printed gun parts

Shield Strike Face Level III ballistic plate

Plate carrier with plates inside

Thermal imaging scope

Muzi Works off grid mesh network

A mini-Mac computer

Authorities said Rincker also allegedly communicated with co-conspirators on an encrypted messaging application called Signal.

According to court documents, investigators believe that in one of the conversations, Alvarez identified the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City as a potential target and that they should prepare for an attack on July 4, telling the other co-conspirators to prepare to come to Missouri.

Kansas City is set to host a Round of 32 match on July 3 and the Kansas City Royals have a game scheduled against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium the next day.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.