3 18-year-olds charged with first-degree murder in death of 64-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three 18-year-olds are facing first-degree murder charges after a shooting Sunday evening resulted in the death of a 64-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man.

At around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of N. 82nd Terrace regarding a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday.

The victim has been identified as James Dodds, 64, a resident of the home.

On Monday, 18-year-olds Aaron Johnson, Mark Elliott Nash, Jr., and Marquel McGee, all from KCK, were taken into custody in Newton, Kansas. They were each charged Tuesday in Wyandotte County District Court with first-degree murder.

All three suspects are currently being held in the Harvey County, Kansas, Detention Center pending transfer to Wyandotte County, police said.

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