3 adults displaced from their KCMO home after fire damaged structure Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three adults were displaced from their home in south Kansas City, Missouri, after a fire damaged the structure Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m. at 4221 E 62nd Street. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle parked next to the house was also on fire. KCFD has not yet determined whether the fire started in the house or in the car.

Multiple handlines were used to control the fire, per KCFD.

Red Cross was ordered for the three victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

