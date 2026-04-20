3 arrested in Thursday night shooting of 12-year-old girl in Atchison, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old girl last Thursday in Atchison, Kansas.

According to the Atchison Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Commercial Street on a reported shooting. Four people were sitting on or near a porch at a residence when multiple gunshots were fired, police said.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by one of the bullets. Paramedics transported the girl first to a local hospital. She was later taken by medical helicopter to a Kansas City-area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives worked throughout early Friday morning to develop leads in the case. At 2 p.m. Friday, police arrested Blackthunder R. Dorsch, 20, of Horton, Kansas, in connection with the shooting. Around 9 p.m. Friday, police in Horton arrested Ollie G. Horned-Eagle, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male in connection with the shooting.

All three suspects face attempted murder charges from the shooting.

Dorsch and Horned-Eagle remained in custody Monday at the Brown County Detention Center. The juvenile suspect remains in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

Police in Atchison have executed several search warrants, located handguns, impounded a vehicle and seized numerous items of evidence during the investigation.

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