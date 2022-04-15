3 deputies injured, suspect dead in Cowley County shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Cowley County Sheriff's Office deputies have been shot and a suspect has been killed in a shooting Friday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened about five miles north of Winfield, Kansas, near U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road.

The call to the sheriff's office came in as a suspicious vehicle, and when the deputies arrived on the scene, shots were exchanged.

The deceased suspect, a female, was the only person in the vehicle.

One of the deputies was airlifted to Wichita and another was transported to Wichita by ambulance.

The deputies are at Wesley Hospital and are in stable condition.

KHP has not released any information on the third deputies' condition at this time.

KHP troopers are on the scene and assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

