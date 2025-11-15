3 deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper shot Saturday morning in Osage County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Osage County Sheriff's deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot in an incident Saturday morning south of Topeka.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence near 113th Street and S. Topeka Boulevard in Osage County.

A KBI spokesperson said officials had responded to the residence on a domestic violence call.

After about 20 minutes of being on scene, gunfire rang out.

During the gunfire, three deputies and a trooper were struck. A male suspect was shot and killed and pronounced deceased on the scene. A second male civilian was shot and hospitalized.

The three deputies were transported to a Topeka-area hospital. The trooper was also transported to a Topeka-area hospital and was later transferred to the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The KBI says there is no active threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

