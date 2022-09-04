3 dogs stolen early Saturday morning from Midwest Animal ResQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midwest Animal ResQ of Raytown is asking for the public’s help to recover three dogs that were stolen early Saturday morning.

Raytown police report officers were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to the shelter at 10312 E. 63rd St.

The burglary of the dogs resulted in damage to a door, door jam and fence, which the shelter tells KSHB 41 News will be costly to repair.

More importantly, the shelter says it is worried about the safety of the dogs, all American Bullies.

The two gray dogs recently had surgery and the red dog requires medication for an infection.

Midwest Animal ResQ says the shelter’s security cameras captured the incident, telling KSHB 41 the theft was quick and may have lasted around two minutes with police arriving around 10 minutes after the crime occurred.

Further, the shelter said there is reason to believe a white Hummer was involved.

All three dogs came to the shelter on Aug. 25. Since then, the shelter says one person tried to reclaim them but did not want to pay the associated animal control fees.

At this time, no persons are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 816-919-1364, TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 and/or Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

