3 ex-Sedgwick County jail deputies charged in steroids case

WICHITA, Kan. — Three former Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies who worked at the jail are among four people charged this month in a case involving steroid use and sales, court records show.

The four were charged with felonies on March 9 and face court dates on March 31.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office announced in February 2020 that eight deputies were suspended without pay after being suspected of selling steroids to each other and using the drug, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Prosecution of the case was delayed for two years primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sedgwick County District Court spokesperson said.

Former deputy Joshua Simonis, 30, was charged with using a communication device to sell or purchase drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Dallas Michael Hutchinson, 42; former Cpl. Mario A. Ouellet, 41; and former deputy Tyler C. Broomes, 29, also were charged with one count of communication facility used for drug sales or purchases, according to court records. Hutchinson did not work in the department.

Of the other five deputies who were suspended, only one still works for the department, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.

