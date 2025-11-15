3 hospitalized in late Saturday morning fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were transported to area hospitals late Saturday morning following a fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before noon Saturday, fire crews were called to a reported building fire in the 11300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Crews reported smoke upon arrival and found the fire in the basement of the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Three civilians were transported to a local hospital in connection with the fire. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.