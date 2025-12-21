3 hospitalized in Sunday morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three residents were hospitalized following a house fire Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCFD spokesperson said fire crews received a call around 10:37 a.m. about a fire at a house in the 3300 block of Askew Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home and started to fight the fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to a single room.

While all the residents were able to evacuate the house, paramedics transported three occupants to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.