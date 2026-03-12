3 injured after car strikes building Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon after a car struck a building in east Kansas City, Missouri.

First responders were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. Thursday on a two-car crash near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Jackson Avenue.

Video from a KSHB 41 News crew showed the hood of a passenger car had crashed through the wall of a commercial building.

A KCFD spokesperson said three people from a combination of the two cars were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

