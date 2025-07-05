3 injured in house fire Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a Saturday afternoon house fire in the 30500 block of East Hunter Road in Jackson County, Missouri.

Fort Osage Fire Protection District Chief Greg Daugherty said in a statement crews arrived and found fire in a two-story house.

Three burn victims were found at the scene. One was flown by air ambulance to a hospital. The other two were taken by ground ambulances to hospitals. No word on their conditions.

Firefighters from several departments helped knock down the fire, including Independence, Central Jackson County, Liberty and Wellington-Napoleon.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

