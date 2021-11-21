3 injured, in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Sunday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened at the Willow Creek Apartments near West 99th Street & Wornall Road at around 4 a.m.
One man suffered life threatening injuries, and two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened outside of the apartment complex.
No other information on the victims or a suspect was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
