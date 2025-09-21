3 injured in multi-vehicle rear-end accident on I-670 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle rear-end accident Saturday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Interstate 670 eastbound, about 500 feet west of Genessee Street.

According to the highway patrol, a 2021 Kia K5 passenger car, 2007 Toyota 4Runner, and a 2020 Ford Expedition were stopped behind each other in the center lane when an eastbound 2002 Mercedes-Benz S Class passenger car was unable to stop.

The Mercedes-Benz rear-ended the Kia, which sent the Kia into the Toyota and the Toyota into the Ford.

KHP said the 72-year-old male driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not suffer injury, but his 69-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 38-year-old woman, was seriously injured, and her occupant, a 36-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

No injuries were reported from the Toyota driver and his three passengers, nor from the Ford driver and his passenger.

