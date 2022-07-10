3 injured in Peculiar, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three victims were injured in an overnight shooting in Peculiar, Missouri, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it received a report of the shooting at around 12:42 a.m. on Sunday in the 7600 block of east 233rd Street.

Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies, the Peculiar Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found three victims who had been shot.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office says a suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held in the Cass County Jail. There are no other suspects at this time, the department says.

The investigation is ongoing.

