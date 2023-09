KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured, two of them seriously, when a home exploded Friday afternoon in Blue Springs, the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said.

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews responded to a residence in the 1500 block of E. Pink Hill Road, CJCFPD assistant chief Chip Portz told KSHB 41.

Though the extent of the damage wasn't immediately available, Portz said the home was no longer habitable.

No word on what led to the explosion.

