3 juveniles arrested Monday after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash in Peculiar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pursuit ensued after a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Harrisonville Police Department.

A pursuit got underway after the driver failed to yield to the deputy in the area of Interstate 49 and Missouri Route 291.

It later ended in a single-vehicle crash near Peculiar Way, per a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the occupants were arrested on the scene, and a third suspect was taken into custody after briefly fleeing on foot.

All three are juveniles, and they were transported to area hospitals as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release their identities will not be released.

Charges are being referred to the Cass County Juvenile Division.

