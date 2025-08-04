3 juveniles injured, 1 critically, in Sunday night wreck in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One juvenile was critically injured and two others were injured in a high-speed crash Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a Chevrolet Colbalt was speeding northbound on James A Reed Road when the driver lost control near E. 76th Street.

The vehicle left the roadway and continued into the front yard of a residence in the 7500 block of James A Reed, where it hit a light pole and a tree.

Three juveniles were inside the car at the time of the crash. All three were transported to an area hospital.

The driver remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.

