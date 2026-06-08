3 KCFD firefighters suffer minor injuries in house fire Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters suffered minor injuries in a blaze Monday evening, per a fire department spokesperson.

KCFD said crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to a house fire in the 3800 block of N. Briarcliff Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.

Interior operations were initiated with multiple handlines, and the structure search came back all clear before the structure was evacuated and defensive operations were initiated.

After about 40 minutes, the fire was under control. Crews have transitioned to salvage and overhaul operations.

KCFD said the American Red Cross was ordered for one child and one adult.

KCMO Dangerous Buildings and City Planning staff were requested to the scene, as well as the KCPD Bomb and Arson squad.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

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