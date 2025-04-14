3 KCPD officers injured in overnight crash involving 2 KCPD patrol cars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were hospitalized early Monday after a crash involving two KCPD patrol vehicles.

A police spokesperson said one of the patrol vehicles was traveling east on 12th Street with lights and sirens when it was struck by a patrol vehicle with red and blue lights that was traveling south on Grand Boulevard.

A total of three officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

