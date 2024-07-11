3 killed, 3 others injured in wrong-way crash on I-29 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three people died in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Emergency crews were called around 12:10 a.m. Thursday to I-29 at Highway H, just south of Dearborn, Missouri.

The initial investigation indicates a Ford Edge SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-29 when it struck a Honda Odyssey head on. The collision forced the Honda off the road and into a concrete barrier.

Seven people were inside the Honda at the time of the crash. Of those inside, driver Joel Similien, 55 and passengers Sheyla Similien, 54, Michelle Metellus died. Three other male passengers in the minivan, ages 33, 37 and 54 were also injured. The seventh person in the minivan was not seriously injured in the crash.

There was no information about the extent of injuries of the driver for the Ford Edge.

