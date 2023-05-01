3 men accused of trying to engage in sexual activity with children in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men were busted in an operation for trying to engage in sexual activity with children during the NFL Draft, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The three men traveled to Clay County and tried to meet with children ages 10 to 14.

Link I. Laithreach, 33, of Portland, Oregon, is charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 12 years of age.

Nicholas C. Keith, 33, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Glicerio M. Gallahad, 41, of Madison, New Jersey, are charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age.

All three men communicated with investigators online who were posing as children. They were arrested at apartments or hotel rooms shortly after arriving from April 26 to April 30.

“The NFL Draft was an amazing experience for the entire Kansas City metro area, but we know events of that magnitude also can increase the opportunity for victimization,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said in a press release. “Through this joint operation with HSI-KC, we wanted to reduce the chance any child in our community would fall victim to such a heinous crime.”

The Clay County Sheriff's Office worked with Homeland Security Investigations on the operation.

