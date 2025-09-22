3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car Sunday night on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three pedestrians were seriously injured Sunday evening after they were struck by a car on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that around 5 p.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Impala was in the right ditch of westbound Interstate 70 near S. 142nd Street in Wyandotte County after being involved in a previous crash. Two occupants of the Chevrolet and a third person were outside the vehicle.

The driver of a westbound 2013 Ford Fusion was approaching the group when the driver lost control and started to roll, eventually striking the three pedestrians.

Two pedestrians, ages 22 and 26, of Topeka, were transported to a Kansas City-area hospital with suspected serious injuries. A 23-year-old Osage City, Kansas, man was also transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

None of the four people in the Ford sustained serious injuries.

