3 people die after vehicle strikes tree at high speed overnight in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, a black Ford Taurus was driving north on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard at high speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the driver lost control of the Ford near East 45th Terrace.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.

