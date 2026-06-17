3 people, including 2 teens, seriously injured in crash late Tuesday night in Spring Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured, including two teenagers, in a crash late Tuesday night along U.S. 169 Highway in Spring Hill, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old Spring Hill boy was driving a 2027 Ford Super Duty F-250 south on U.S. 169 and was in the turn lane to go east on W. 199th Street.

At the same time, a 63-year-old Reeds, Missouri, man was driving a 2025 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on U.S. 169 with a green light at the intersection.

As the tractor-trailer entered the intersection, the F-250 turned in front of the tractor-trailer.

The force of the collision caused the tractor-trailer to turn over onto the driver’s side and into the right ditch of northbound U.S. 169. The F-250 also wound up in the right ditch.

The driver of the F-250 and a 16-year-old female passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.