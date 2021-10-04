3 people shot at bowling alley in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting at a bowling alley in Kansas City.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ward Parkway Lanes at 1523 W 89th St.

Upon arrival officers found two men and one woman shot in the parking lot.

Both men were unresponsive and were transported to area hospitals.

The woman is said to have non-life threatening injuries while one man is in critical condition and another is on life support.

Police say the investigation shows the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Detectives are talking to several people on scene to gather what happened that led up to the shooting.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .