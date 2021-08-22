3 people shot in Westport disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were shot in an incident in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

The incident began just before 3 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street.

Both on-duty and off-duty KCPD officers working in the entertainment district were handling a disturbance there when several gunshots were fired into the crowd.

Officers located one man and two women with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

KCPD said the officers secured the chaotic scene and made a path for EMS to get to the victims.

All were taken to the hospital with seemingly non-life-threatening injuries.

