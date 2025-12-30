1 person shot to death, 2 others wounded late Monday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives and crime scene investigators are looking for clues at least one person was shot to death and two others were wounded by gunfire.

The shootings happened in the 4000 block of Arlington Avenue.

No word on the condition of the two other victims.

The call to police came in about 11:20 p.m.

No other information was available early Tuesday morning.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.